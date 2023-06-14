Catholic World News

Italian Christian leaders discuss challenges in proclaiming the Gospel

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of 17 churches and ecclesial communities in Italy met for the first time on June 12 as part of the Italian synodal process.



Bishop Derio Olivero, president of the episcopal commission for ecumenism and dialogue, described the meeting as a “historic event.”



Participants in the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Italian Episcopal Conference, discussed challenges to the proclamation of the Gospel in Italy, challenges to Christianity, and how the Spirit is calling the different Christian bodies to live together.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

