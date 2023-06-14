Catholic World News

Satellite with Pope’s words launched into space

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Students at the Polytechnic University of Turin built the satellite, called Spei Satelles (Satellite of Hope); the Italian Space Agency is operating it.

