Pope’s recovery continues: blood tests good

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Father rested well during the night,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said on June 13. “The results of the blood tests he underwent were normal; he is continuing his respiratory therapy.”

