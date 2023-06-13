Catholic World News

Biden administration denies Oklahoma funding over abortion law

June 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has denied funding for family-planning efforts in the state of Oklahoma, citing a state law that bars the use of taxpayer funding for abortion.

