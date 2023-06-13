Catholic World News

Nigerian diocese appeals for ‘intense prayers’ for abducted priest

June 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jeremiah Yakubu was kidnapped from his parish’s rectory on June 11, according to the report. Father Yakubu ministers in the Diocese of Kafanchan, in Nigeria’s Kaduna State (map).

