New archbishop of Madrid discusses his vision for the future

June 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On June 12, Pope Francis appointed Auxiliary Bishop José Cobo Cano of Madrid, 57, as the new Archbishop of Madrid. Bishop Cobo succeeds Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, 78, Madrid’s archbishop since 2014.

