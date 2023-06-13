Catholic World News

Pope: End ‘scourge of child labor’

June 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: “Many children, instead of receiving a good education, are exploited, subjected to slave labor,” Pope Francis tweeted on June 12, the World Day Against Child Labor. “No effort should be spared to end the scourge of child labor! Children are our hope. Let us not allow that hope to be stifled!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!