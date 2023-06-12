Catholic World News

Biden ‘hijacks’ foreign aid to push abortion, Congressman charges

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden has “hijacked” a foreign-aid program to promote abortion in Africa, according to a pro-life Congressman.



Rep. Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, says that the PEPFAR program—begun in 2003 to fight AIDS—is now being used, particularly in African countries, “in order to promote abortion on demand.”

