Catholic health-care system linked to gender-reassignment surgeries

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The largest Catholic health-care system in the US provides employee benefits that include contraception and “medically necessary” abortions, and at least one affiliated hospital has been offering “gender-reassignment” surgery, according to an investigative report from the Lepanto Institute.



CommonSpirit Health, a consortium of Catholic institutions in 21 American states, has offered support for homosexual ideology, and affiliated institutions have promised contraceptive services, abortion referrals, and “gender-affirming” care, the Lepanto Institute reports.



At St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, CommonSpirit Health reports: “Funding directly supports and improves local health care delivery to transgender and gender nonconforming patients...” The hospital’s services reportedly include gender-reassignment surgery.

