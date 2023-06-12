Catholic World News

New Indonesian church consecrated after 26 years of struggle

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Indonesian Catholics in the district of Pinang celebrated the consecration of a new parish church, which was consecrated after a 26-year battle with local authorities.



St. Bernadette parish fought through active opposition from Muslim activists, and stalling from local public officials, to obtain permission to build the new church. Remarking that the struggle “reflects our endurance,” Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo of Jakarta said: “May it boost our Christian faith and generate many benefits for the people.”

