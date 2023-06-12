Catholic World News

Court in India allows Catholics to sue diocese for native-language liturgy

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A secular court in India has ruled that Catholics can bring a lawsuit against their diocese for failing to provide for Mass in their native language.



The plaintiffs argue that the Diocese of Chikkamagaluru should be required to provide at least one Sunday Mass celebrated in Konkani, a language used in the western coastal region.



The court ruled that the question involves a matter of fundamental civil rights, and rejected the argument of the diocese that the rules for liturgical celebrations should be governed by canonical rather than civil law.

