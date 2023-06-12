Catholic World News

Sri Lanka cardinal demands immediate elections to resolve unrest

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who assumed office in 2022, has postponed elections.



“You cannot have a future with those who only think of their survival without thinking of the country’s future,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

