Pope continues his recovery in hospital

June 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Four days after his surgery, Pope Francis watched Sunday Mass on television on June 11, received Holy Communion, and had lunch with hospital staff, the Vatican press office said in a statement.



While the Pope “underwent respiratory physiotherapy,” he has no fever, has a stable heart rate, and “continued to move about,” the Vatican reported, as it described his recovery as “normal.”

