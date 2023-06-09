Catholic World News

Traditionalist priest pleads guilty on child-porn charges

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father James Jackson, a priest of the traditionalist Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), has entered a guilty plea on child-pornography charges and faces a minimum prison sentence of five years.



Father Jackson entered his plea at a federal court in Rhode Island on June 8. He still faces related charges in Kansas.

