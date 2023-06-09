Catholic World News

Fort Worth diocese, Carmelite monastery trade charges

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Fort Worth, Texas, has released photos which appear to show marijuana usage at a Carmelite monastery, as a bitter dispute between the diocese and the religious community escalates.



Bishop Michael Olson has dismissed the superior of the Carmelite community from religious life. The Carmelites, in turn, have brought a civil suit against the diocese, saying that the bishop had no legal authority to intervene in the monastery’s affairs.



The report of marijuana usage, which local police are now investigating, comes after the Carmelites revealed that police are also investigating the bishop’s intervention. In each case it appears that police are responding to criminal complaints lodged the parties involved.

