Coptic Orthodox Pope also suspends public activities

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II has suspended his public activities for health reasons.



The Coptic prelate—who co-authored a preface to a book on ecumenical relations with Pope Francis, and joined the Roman Pontiff for a public audience last month—is suffering from inflammation of a facial muscle, a spokesman said. The condition is not considered dangerous, and the Coptic leader, who is 70 years old, is expected to resume normal activities after a period of rest.

