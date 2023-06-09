Catholic World News

Radical nun: Vatican II changes ‘meaningless’

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in the National Catholic Reporter, Sister Joan Chittester announces that in the Catholic Church since Vatican II, “all the changes to be seen were basically meaningless ones.” She goes on to say that the documents approved by the Council “were clearly meant to dispense with the church of the Middle Ages, to bring the church into the modern world rooted in Scripture and the model of Jesus.”



Elsewhere in the same issue of the National Catholic Reporter, one can find an article headlined: “What the Catholic Church can learn from Taylor Swift.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

