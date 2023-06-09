Catholic World News

St. Peter’s Basilica partners with DC-based organization to lower its carbon emissions

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Our planet is going through an environmental crisis that has no comparison to the past,” Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, said as he discussed the basilica’s partnership with the World Resources Institute (WRI).



The Washington-based environmental research organization had $233 million in revenue in 2020, with major donations from foundations and governments.



“Here at the Basilica, we have established a Scientific Committee to study, develop and implement concrete actions to improve the Basilica’s environmental sustainability ahead of the Jubilee of 2025,” Cardinal Gambetti added. “The partnership with WRI enriches this urgent commitment.”

