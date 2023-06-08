Catholic World News

Rev. Pat Robertson, influential Protestant broadcaster, dead at 93

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Rev. Pat Robertson, the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, whose television empire made him a key figure in American politics during the 1980s and even prompted a presidential campaign, died on June 8 at the age of 93.

