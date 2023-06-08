Catholic World News

Texas police investigating bishop’s actions against Carmelites

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Texas police are looking into the actions taken by Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth in his dispute with a Carmelite community.



Matthew Bobo, a lawyer representing the Carmelites, said that he was “confident that the nuns will receive justice under the law of the State of Texas.” The Carmelites argue that the bishop did not have legal authority to seize control of the monastery’s property and communications.

