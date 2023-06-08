Catholic World News

Pope comfortable, recovering after surgery

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is resting comfortably and recovering, a day after intestinal surgery, the Vatican reports.



The surgeon who performed the operation said that the Pontiff was alert and joking Wednesday evening, after the procedure.



“The routine follow-up examinations are good,” papal spokesman Matteo Bruno told reporters on Thursday. He said that the Pope was aware of, and grateful for, the many expressions of affection and promises of prayer that he had received.



The Pope is expected to remain in the hospital for several days. He is staying in the same room at the Gemelli Hospital that Pope John Paul II used after to recover after two operations: the first in 1981, after he was shot in an assassination attempt; the second in 1992, when he had colon surgery.

