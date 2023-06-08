Catholic World News

Decrying war, Pope appeals for ‘One Minute for Peace’

June 08, 2023

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 7 general audience, Pope Francis lent his support to One Minute for Peace, a prayer initiative of the International Forum of Catholic Action.



On June 8 at 1:00 PM, the organization “suggests that believers of various denominations and religions gather in prayer, dedicating ‘One Minute for Peace,’” Pope Francis said. “Let us accept this invitation, praying for an end to the wars in the world and especially for the dear and tormented Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

