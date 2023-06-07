Catholic World News

FBI stalls on response to lawsuit over targeting Catholics

June 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Vote

CWN Editor's Note: The FBI has asked for, and received, a delay in responding to a Freedom of Information lawsuit seeking information about the bureau’s investigation of Catholic groups.



In March, after the leak of a memo suggesting FBI infiltration of traditionalist Catholic groups, CatholicVote filed a freedom-of-information request for files pertinent to that issue. When the FBI failed to answer that request within 30 days, as required by law, CatholicVote filed suit to compel disclosure. Three months later, the FBI is still not ready to release the information, or to explain the delay.



The court set a new deadline of July 7 for the FBI to answer the request.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!