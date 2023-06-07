Catholic World News

Notes of St. John Paul II’s spokesman published posthumously

June 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The personal notes of Joaquín Navarro-Valls (1936-2017), director of the Holy See Press Office from 1984 to 2006, have been published in Spanish and Italian.



Alessandro Gisotti, vice director of the Editorial Directorate at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, spoke at the book’s presentation in Spain. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a message (Italian) for the book’s presentation in Rome.





