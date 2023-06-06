Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Pope who’s a ‘slow food’ advocate meets with CEO of fast food empire

June 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On June 5, Pope Francis received Chris Kempczinski, president and CEO of McDonald’s since 2019 (photograph).

