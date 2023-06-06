Pope who’s a ‘slow food’ advocate meets with CEO of fast food empire

Catholic World News

June 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: On June 5, Pope Francis received Chris Kempczinski, president and CEO of McDonald’s since 2019 (photograph).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!