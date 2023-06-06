Catholic World News

Papal master of ceremonies ordained an archbishop

June 06, 2023

Msgr. Diego Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations since 2021, was ordained an archbishop in St. Peter’s Basilica on June 3 (video).

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, was the principal celebrant of the Mass and consecrated Msgr. Ravelli a bishop. Pope Francis, who was present at the Mass (though not as a celebrant), joined Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and Bishop Guido Marini as principal co-consecrators.

Bishop Guido Marini, Archbishop Ravelli’s predecessor, was not a bishop when he served as Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations from 2007-2021; Pope Francis ordained him to the episcopate when he became bishop of Tortona (Italy). Archbishop Piero Marini, who was Bishop Guido Marini’s predecessor from 1987 to 2007, was ordained to the episcopate by Pope St. John Paul II in 1998, and raised to the dignity of archbishop in 2003.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!