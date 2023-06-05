Catholic World News

Scientists from 3 continents named to pontifical academy

June 05, 2023

Pope Francis named three new members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences on June 3.

Jules Hoffman, 81, is professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg (France) and won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2011 for his studies of innate immunity.

Masashi Mizokami, 75, is director of the Genome Medical Sciences Project at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Japan.

Tebello Nyokong, 71, is professor of chemistry and director of the Institute for Nanotechnology Innovation at Rhodes University (South Africa).

The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics.

