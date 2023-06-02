Catholic World News

All mission work is Christ’s work: Cardinal Tagle

June 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a May 31 talk to the Pontifical Mission Societies, Cardinal Luis Tagle said that “every authentic apostolic mission is the work of Christ, who acts by grace in the lives and hearts of his disciples.”



The pro-prefect of the Dicastery of Evangelization stressed that the role of Christians is simply to present Jesus to the world. “If we have faith, we recognize that the Lord will accomplish what He wants to accomplish in our lives,” he said, adding that the faith is “a treasure that does not come from us.”

