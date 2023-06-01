Catholic World News

Educating a child takes a village, Pope says

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis strongly encouraged the work of the African Education Compact in a June 1 address, using language that will be familiar to Americans. “To educate a child, it takes a whole village,” he said.



The Pope recalled that he had launched the African Education Compact in 2019 “to emphasize that community dimension of education that has always been part of your millenary educational tradition.”



The Pope went on to say: “We look at Africa with great confidence, because it has everything it needs to be a continent capable of charting future paths.”

