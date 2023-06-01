Catholic World News

EEOC files suit against Virginia company for discrimination, retaliation against Christian

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed suit against Triple Canopy, a Virginia-based private security company, alleging that it discriminated against a Christian who believes that men must wear beards. The EEOC alleges that Triple Canopy “subjected [the employee] to intolerable work conditions that resulted in his discharge.”

