Australian indigenous leader at the Vatican for week-long visit

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Aboriginal artist and educator Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr-Baumann met briefly with Pope Francis on May 31.



Ungunmerr-Baumann also met with officials of the Synod of Bishops and the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

