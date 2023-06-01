Catholic World News

At Marian shrines, Synod is entrusted to Blessed Virgin Mary’s intercession

June 01, 2023

On May 31, the Feast the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the upcoming assembly of the Synod of Bishops in October was entrusted to the Blessed Mother’s intercession at Marian shrines around the world.

The General Secretariat of the Synod had announced the initiative in March.

“Today, at the end of the month of May, moments of prayer are planned in Marian shrines throughout the world for the upcoming Synod of Bishops,” Pope Francis tweeted on May 31. “Let us ask the Virgin Mary to accompany with her maternal protection this important stage of the Synod.”

