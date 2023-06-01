Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to indigenous protests in Brazil

June 01, 2023

With the headline “In difesa della propria terra” [In defense of their own land], L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage in its May 31 edition to protests by indigenous people against Brazilian legislation that would limit their land rights.

The Vatican newspaper noted that the UN Human Rights office and Human Rights Watch oppose the legislation, which was approved by the lower house of Brazil’s Congress on May 30.

