Suspended priest elected governor of Nigerian state

May 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hyacinth Alia, suspended in 2022, has been elected governor of Nigeria’s Benue State (map).



Citing Canon 285, which bars clerics from political office, Father Alia’s bishop suspended the priest in 2022, when he declared his candidacy.

