Dicastery for Clergy signs agreement on protection of minors

May 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and the Dicastery for the Clergy have signed a memorandum of understanding on the protection of minors.



The key points of the agreement include the development of “spaces for listening to and welcoming survivors, collaboration for safeguarding in the particular churches [i.e., dioceses and eparchies], initial and ongoing training of priests on the ministry of safeguarding, as well as provisions for the exchange of information in order to compile an annual report that will be delivered to the Pope.”

