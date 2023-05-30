Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia discusses relevance of Humanae Vitae today

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In summer 2022, the Vatican publishing house published Theological Ethics for Life, a book that presents the proceedings of a conference organized by the Pontifical Academy for Life.



The work questions the Church’s teaching on contraception, and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the Academy’s president, said that the work was intended to “introduce a paradigm shift.”



In a recent interview with Vatican News, Archbishop Paglia said that “I am in agreement with every provision of Humanae Vitae“ but that “we have to continue interrogating” the encyclical “for a deeper understanding of the connection that ties sexuality, married love and generation together, a connection made clearer by a personalist approach.”



“That’s why I believe continued reflection on the subject is very important, as are wide-ranging discussions,” he added.

