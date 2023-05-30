Catholic World News

Head of Muslim World League meets with Pontiff

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Muslim leader with a reputation for promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue met with Pope Francis on May 27.



“Delighted with the sincere, brotherly and deep dialogue with Pope Francis at his residence,” tweeted Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Mecca-based Muslim World League. “We discussed our shared values and building bridges between civilizations based on effective and sustainable initiatives. I appreciate Pope Francis’s kind hospitality and noble sentiments.”



Curiously, the Holy See Press Office did not include Al-Issa’s audience with Pope Francis in its list of the day’s papal audiences.

