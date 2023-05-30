Catholic World News

In US, median age of childbirth rises to 30

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The number of babies born in the US started plummeting 15 years ago and hasn’t recovered since,” Janet Adamy of The Wall Street Journal writes in her analysis of the US baby bust. “Had fertility rates stayed at their 2007 peak, the US would now have 9.6 million more kids.”



Adamy writes that “economic and social obstacles” such as student loans, rather than a desire for fewer children, have become “intractable deterrents to having children.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

