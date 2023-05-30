Catholic World News

Papal prayer for cyclone victims in Myanmar and Bangladesh

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I invite you to pray for the populations who live on the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh, hard hit by a cyclone: more than 800,000 people, in addition to the many Rohingya already living in precarious conditions,” Pope Francis, referring to Cyclone Mocha, said to pilgrims who had gathered for his Pentecost Sunday Regina Caeli address.



He added, “As I reiterate my closeness to these populations, I address the leaders, so that they may facilitate access to humanitarian aid, and I appeal to the sense of human and ecclesial solidarity to come to the aid of these brothers and sisters of ours.”

