Papal prayer for cyclone victims in Myanmar and Bangladesh
May 30, 2023
» Continue to this story on Rome Reports
CWN Editor's Note: “I invite you to pray for the populations who live on the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh, hard hit by a cyclone: more than 800,000 people, in addition to the many Rohingya already living in precarious conditions,” Pope Francis, referring to Cyclone Mocha, said to pilgrims who had gathered for his Pentecost Sunday Regina Caeli address.
He added, “As I reiterate my closeness to these populations, I address the leaders, so that they may facilitate access to humanitarian aid, and I appeal to the sense of human and ecclesial solidarity to come to the aid of these brothers and sisters of ours.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!