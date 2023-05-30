Catholic World News

Jesus and Mary are close to you, Pope tells young cancer patients

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 29, Pope Francis received pediatric cancer patients from the Wroclaw Oncological Clinic in Poland.



“You are never alone!” the Pope said to the children, gathered in a room adjacent to the Paul VI Audience Hall. “Jesus is always by our side to give us hope ... If someone finds himself alone and feels abandoned, let us not forget that Our Lady is always close to us, especially when the burden of illness, with all its problems, makes itself felt.”

