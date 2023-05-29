Catholic World News

Pope again condemns proselytism

May 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his denunciation of “proselytism,” and repeated a story about his rebuke to a woman for converting children, during a May 29 audience with members of the Barnabite order.



“Be careful to distinguish apostolic action from proselytism; we do not proselytize,” the Pope said.



The Pope recounted a story that he has told in the past, about a woman who introduced him to two young people who had entered the Catholic faith. He said: “I was angry, you know, and I said, ‘You haven’t converted anyone, you lack respect for these people: you have not accompanied them, you have proselytized, and this is not evangelizing.’”





