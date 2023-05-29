Catholic World News

EU bishops, other Christian leaders issue Pentecost message

May 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and the Conference of European Churches (CEC) issued a joint Pentecost message. The latter group is a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities.



“Just as the early Christian community struggled to come up with answers to the problems it faced, so Christians today struggle with the challenges of a world deeply wounded by violence, inequality and division,” the message stated. “As we prepare to celebrate Pentecost this year, let us be open to receiving the Holy Spirit, whose power can heal and reconcile humanity and transform society.”

