‘Bishop of the peripheries’ named Archbishop of Buenos Aires

May 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 26, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Mario Aurelio Poli, 75, as Archbishop of Buenos Aires (Argentina) and has named Bishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, 55, of Río Gallegos as the new archbishop. In March 2013, the Pontiff, formerly Archbishop of Buenos Aires, had appointed Poli as his successor.

