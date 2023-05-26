Catholic World News

Jesuit magazine publishes partial defense of anti-Catholic group

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Writing for the Jesuit-run America magazine, Michael O’Louglin expresses “complicated feelings” about the decision by the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor the anti-Catholic group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.



O’Loughlin cites the charitable work of the group, and defends their choice to demonstrate in drag, saying that critics “often fail to appreciate how the artform uses humor to poke fun at those who hold power, especially those who wield that power to hurt marginalized groups.”

