Archbishop Cordileone raps downgrading of vandalism charges

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has criticized a decision by local prosecutors to downgrade charges against vandals who damaged a state of St. Junipero Serra, treating the crime as a misdemeanor rather than a felony.



The archbishop told The Pillar that “with widespread attacks on Catholic Church property going unprosecuted, if no action is taken that is a punishment that fits the crime here, it will send the message that such attacks can continue unabated.”

