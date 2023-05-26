Catholic World News

Russia acknowledges Vatican peace effort, but no movement yet

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Russian officials have acknowledged the Vatican’s plan to attempt a negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine, but said that no concrete plans have yet materialized.



The Russian foreign ministry lauded “the Holy See’s sincere desire to promote the peace process.” But they added, in a public statement, that “no practical steps have been taken by the Vatican side to organize the trip to Moscow.”



The Vatican announced earlier this week that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi would travel to Moscow and Kyiv as a papal envoy, seeking a way to reach a peace accord.

