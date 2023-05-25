Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishop with 6 parishes under occupation: ‘I can only worry’

May 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate interviewed for this article, Bishop Mykhaylo Bubniy, CSSR, is the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Archiepiscopal Exarch of Odessa, a southern Ukrainian city that has suffered repeated bombing since the Russian invasion.

