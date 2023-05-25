Catholic World News

Lawsuit claims Cardinal O’Malley, Boston archdiocese officials failed to stop school official’s sexual abuse

May 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Three former students at a Catholic high school in Boston have filed suit against Cardinal Seán O’Malley and five other archdiocesan officials. They allege that the school vice principal, subsequently promoted to principal and then dismissed, sexually abused them between 2011 and 2016, and that Cardinal O’Malley and others failed to supervise the school administrator properly.

