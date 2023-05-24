Catholic World News

Illinois attorney general issues report on clerical abuse

May 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on CBS

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Kwame Raoul of Illinois has issued a detailed report on sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy.



The report—the result of a five-year investigation—found more than 1,900 credible claims of abuse lodged against Catholic clerics. That number far exceeds the totals reported by the state’s Catholic dioceses.



Bishops in Illinois pointed out that the attorney general’s report covered a period of decades, and insisted that no priest who has been credibly accused of abuse remains in active ministry today.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!