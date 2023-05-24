Catholic World News

‘Torn-out land’: Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of Brazilian city

May 24, 2023

With the headline “Terra strappata” [Torn-out land], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its May 23 edition to craters that threaten the Brazilian city of Buriticupu.

“In Buriticupu, in the Brazilian Amazon, erosion due to uncontrolled urbanization and wild deforestation generates deep craters that engulf buildings, streets and people,” the Vatican newspaper reported. Giada Aquilino’s May 23 article is a retelling of an article published on May 4 by Agence France-Presse.

